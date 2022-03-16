HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Planning To Buy Supercar? Boycott Of Russia May Quicken Deliveries Elsewhere

Planning to buy supercar? Boycott of Russia may quicken deliveries elsewhere

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led automakers like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW - among others - to pause either operations in or deliveries to Russia.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 07:36 PM
Supercar manufacturers may try to cover their lost export to Russia by expediting shipping to other countries.
Supercar manufacturers may try to cover their lost export to Russia by expediting shipping to other countries.
Supercar manufacturers may try to cover their lost export to Russia by expediting shipping to other countries.
Supercar manufacturers may try to cover their lost export to Russia by expediting shipping to other countries.

The economic sanction imposed by the European Union, UK, US and other countries on Russia would result in a lesser waiting period for luxury cars and supercars. As European Union has just announced a new sanction on Russia, which will stop the export of any vehicle worth more than $54,760 to the country, the automakers could shift their focus on other markets to recover the delivery loss.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹ 3 to 3.35 Crore Expected Price*
View Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹ 3.15 to 3.43 Cr Expected Price*
View Details

This could speed up the delivery of luxury cars and supercars to the customers who are awaiting these models in other markets.

(Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers)

European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday indicated that the new sanction is aimed at the rich people in Russia who are associated with the Russian government. This ban on luxury and supercars will directly impact the brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari Pagani etc. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Alfa Romeo among others too will lose some revenue due to the suspension. Some of these carmakers have already announced a business suspension in Russia.

Interestingly, the sanction comes weeks after both Lamborghini and Ferrari suspended their business operations with Russia in the ake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

With the new action, the luxury carmakers and supercar manufacturers will not be able to ship vehicles to Russia. Instead, they would try to send the vehicles to other markets. Also, with export to Russia suspended, the automakers will try to expedite their vehicle shipping to other countries.

While this might be a piece of good news for several consumers around the world who have booked a luxury car or a supercar, the conflict has resulted in a major crisis for the automakers. The conflict poses long-term automotive supply chain disruption for the automakers around the world, as both Russia and Ukraine play an integral part in the global parts supply chain. While Russia supplies several key raw materials, Ukraine is one of the major suppliers of neon that is used in chip manufacturing and wire harnesses.

 

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 04:37 PM IST
TAGS: luxury cars supercars Lamborghini Ferrari
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city