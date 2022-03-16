HT Auto
Home Auto News Russia Ukraine War Forces Bmw To Cut Its Profit Outlook, Joins Other Carmakers

Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers

Last year, the BMW Group clocked its best year as it sold a record 2.52 million vehicles despite semiconductor shortages. In 2021, BMW had a 10.3% EBIT margin, its highest since in the last five years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 03:47 PM
Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Russia-Ukraine war forces BMW to cut its profit outlook, joins other carmakers. (File Photo)

BMW has become the latest carmaker to have revised their profit outlook for the year after Russia invaded Ukraine last month. The German carmaker has cut its car division's 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday by around 2 percent due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. BMW has also warned the chip crisis and supply disruptions will worsen in coming days to the volatile situation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Last year, the BMW Group clocked its best year as it sold a record 2.52 million vehicles despite semiconductor shortages. In 2021, BMW had a 10.3% EBIT margin, its highest since in the last five years. However, things may not be as rosy as 2021 for the German carmaker after it projected higher deliveries this year.

BMW Group has announced that it now expects its profit outlook to stand at around 7 to 9 percent compared to its earlier projection of 8 to 10 percent. The profit is BMW's earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) is expected to take a hit due to Russia's persistence in continuing with military campaign.

The global auto industry is staring at tougher days ahead. Besides fallouts due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's decision to lock down certain areas du to resurgence of COVID-19 cases has complicated matters. Already carmakers like Toyota and Tesla have decided to stop production in China and raise prices. The new development in China will also set back the progress made in the chip shortage crisis and supply chain issues in recent past.

BMW said it is still able to source some parts from western Ukraine. The carmaker also said that it was engaging suppliers in other locations worldwide to keep up production. However, the carmaker thinks that further interruptions are expected in coming weeks. The German brand said the Russia-Ukraine war has made it difficult to give accurate forecast for 2022.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 03:47 PM IST
TAGS: BMW chip crisis semiconductor crisis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city