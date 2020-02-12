Nissan releases teaser image of its compact SUV again, targets Brezza and Venue

Nissan is determined to take the SUV segment by the horns and is gearing up to drive in its all-new compact SUV in the Indian market in a bid to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai's Venue and XUV300 from Mahindra. While its other SUVs like Kicks and Terrano have largely failed to catch the imagination of buyers, the Japanese car maker is hoping that its smaller SUV will be able to corner a sizable share of the segment.

Nissan had already confirmed in January that it will bring in the compact SUV in India in 2020 and on Wednesday, released more teaser images of the eagerly-awaited car. Codenamed EM2, the compact SUV is being billed as an example of Nissan's engineering capabilities and the company says it has been designed and will be built keeping the sense and sensibilities of the Indian market. Nissan has also said that the EM2 will follow in the legacy of its global SUVs ike Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai.

While teaser images released previously gave a glimpse into a compact SUV that sported strong character lines on its side profile, large wheel arches and a floating back roofline, the latest image highlights svelte tail lights that could be powered by LED technology.

Engine options are not known yet but Nissan could have an eye on direct rivals when deciding on the powertrain to offer in the latest product.

The road ahead may not be easy though as the new Brezza, now in petrol, has updated styling elements and a more premium cabin on offer. Venue and XUV300 too has been doing decent volumes. Then there are other players looking at making inroads into the compact SUV segment like Volkswagen with the Taigun, Skoda with Vision IN and Kia with Sonet.

Exciting times, however, are surely around the corner as the compact SUV space - already hotly contested, will surely become an even close contest with options galore for prospective buyers.