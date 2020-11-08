Nissan is all set to launch the new Magnite SUV later this month. Ahead of the launch, the price of the Magnite SUV has been reportedly leaked through dealers.

According to media reports, the price of the new Magnite SUV will start from ₹5.50 lakh, the cheapest in its segment if true, and will not go beyond ₹9 lakh for the top variant. The price would go up by a bit if one chooses to pick the optional Tech pack which will have added features like wireless phone charging, etc.

If the price structure is to be believed, the new Nissan Magnite would cost even less than some of the premium hatchbacks in the market, including the recently launched Hyundai i20.

Nissan officially unveiled the new Magnite SUV on October 20. The Japanese carmaker recently began rolling out production version of the Magnite SUVs. When launched, it will take on other sub-compact SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300.





Nissan is primarily focussing on the over-crowded sub-compact SUV segment where it hopes the new Magnite SUV will be able to make quite a splash with its looks, features, engine options and drive comfort. Added to these, if the leaked prices are to be believed, it certainly would literally give its rivals a run for their money.

(Also read: Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet engine specs, transmission, colour choices compared)

Nissan will put up Magnite in four broad trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and in as many as 20 variants. The engine details of the Magnite SUV is also out. It will get a HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine at its heart which claims to put out 100 Ps (around 97 bhp) of max power and offer 160 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of transmission options available, Magnite will get a 5-speed manual unit as well as Nissan's much-acclaimed X-Tronic CVT box. Sonet is offered with five transmission options - six-speed iMT, five-speed manual, six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic.

Nissan has also confirmed that the new Magnite SUV will be offered in five single-tone colour options as well as three dual-tone shades. The former has Fiery Garnet Red, Sandstone Brown, Blade Silver, Onyx Black and Storm White. The dual-tone colour options are Vivid Blue with Storm White, Pearly White with Onyx Black and Fiery Garnet Red with Onyx Black.