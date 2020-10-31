Nissan has begun production of the upcoming Magnite SUV at its Chennai plant. Images of the first batch of Magnite SUVs being rolled out has surfaced online. Nissan has officially showcased the production version of the SUV recently, and the bookings are expected to open soon.

The Magnite SUV holds a lot of promise as a solid offering from Nissan, one that claims to not just stand apart from its siblings but also stand out in a sea of sub-compact SUVs. It is going to take on some of the popular offering in the segment like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza or the newly launched Kia Sonet and the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUVs.

The Nissan Magnite SUV is a head-turner at first glance with a bold design that is in line with other products from the Japanese carmaker. The chunky bonnet with a pronounced grille dominates the front face of the SUV. The L-shaped DRLs and LED fog lamps add to the appeal of the front fascia while a large black grille featuring wide chrome slats on either side give it a rather purposeful appeal.

The cabin of the Magnite too is a major step forward from other cars in the Nissan stable. A high seating position for the driver as well as occupants seeks to re-enforce the SUV claim while a 5-degree tilt of centre stack for driver-centric cockpit feel, a mammoth 10-litre glovebox, 8-inch full flash touch screen and 7-inch TFT instrument cluster unit are some of the other highlights here. A Tech pack will be made available as an optional at launch and this would include wireless charging, ambient lights and air purifier - among others - to lead the feature list of the car.





Nissan is highlighting the X-Tronic CVT gearbox and a host of safety features that the Magnite boasts of. And while the engine output figures are not officially known, expect Magnite to also make use of a turbo engine once launched in the market.

Speculations about pricing are aplenty but strong indications are that Nissan could undercut its competitors Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser - variant for variant - when Magnite is officially launched.