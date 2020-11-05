Hyundai i20 2020 launch live updates: Price, engine specs, features, full detail

Hyundai i20 2020 is one of the biggest launches of the year - not just for Hyundai but in the Indian auto industry as well.
Hyundai i20 locks horns with Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno once again.
Hyundai i20 was first launched in the Indian market back in 2008 and managed to find a large number of takers because of its striking looks and capable drive performance. Hyundai continued to give the i20 timely updates which meant it remained a common sight within city limits as well as out on highways.
After more than 12 years though, the Hyundai i20 gets what may be its largest set of most comprehensive updates in terms of looks, engine, features, cabin, space and more.
The Hyundai i20 2020 seeks to make a big and bold claim for the crown in the premium hatchback segment and there is a whole lot to look forward to.
Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Hyundai i20 2020:
05 Nov 2020, 09:50:37 AM IST
How does the new i20 fare against Altroz?
It is a direct rival to the likes of Tata Altroz. Click here to find out more about our on-paper faceoff between i20 2020 and Altroz.
05 Nov 2020, 09:27:40 AM IST
Safe and secure
Hyundai claims the new i20 makes use of 66% high-strength steel. This, according to the company, improves its crash worthiness. The car also gets several new-age safety highlights. (Find out more here)
05 Nov 2020, 09:08:18 AM IST
Of banter and rivalry
Even before the new i20 has been launched, there has been a whole lot of buzz on social media. And Tata Motors has a cryptic message for Hyundai on Halloween. Click here to know more.
05 Nov 2020, 09:04:09 AM IST
What started it all
Remember Getz? Well, the i20 came as a replacement for this car in several markets. The promise of more space, better features and a more capable drive made i20 stand out.