Hyundai i20 2020 launched: Key updates over Elite i20 fully explained

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched its all-new i20 at a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). The introduction of the new model means end of the 'Elite i20' era which has been a fairly popular model in the Indian market.

With the new-gen update, the i20 has evolved into a completely new car. It sports a fully overhauled exterior design which has also changed the overall dimensions of the car.

In the comparison to the outgoing i20 Elite, the new model stands longer at 3995 mm, wider at 1775 mm, while the height remains unchanged at 1505 mm. The company has also increased the wheelbase of the car by 10 mm at 2580 mm. Overall, the new i20 has grown in dimensions making it appear slightly bigger against the model it replaces.

The Korean automaker has also mentioned that occupants' safety has been given a special priority in the new i20. The car's structure comprise of 66% high-strength steel and is lighter and has enhanced crash worthiness. It has been created using 5,400 tonnes stamping at the press shop. (More details here) Some of the key safety features on the new car include its segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

The new i20 is only be bigger and safer, but also comes kitted with a number of segment-first features. In terms of exterior design it gets a new parametric Jewel pattern grille which is flanked by reworked sharper looking LED head lamps. Some other key exterior highlights include new projector fog lamps, R16 diamond cut alloys. Over the rear, it gets a Z-shaped LED headlamps which very sporty and lend it an intimidating appeal. While the outgoing i20 Elite was known for its balanced and sophisticated look, the new model features highly aggressive and 'on the face' looks which are expected to its design fresh for a longer time.

In terms of mechanicals, the i20 2020 comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. While the transmission duties are taken cared by iMT, Manual, iVT and DCT units. On the other hand, it predecessor came plonked with a 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT unit which delivered 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The new i20 is now not only safer but also more generously kitted against its predecessor. Some of its main comfort and entertainment features include Electric sunroof, Digital Cluster with TFT MID, segment-first wireless charger with cooling pad, Oxyboost Air Purifier with air quality display, Eight-inch HD touchscreen, Bose sound system - 4 speakers, 2 tweeter, subwoofer, amplifier, BlueLink technology as well as Blue-coloured ambient light. Needless to say some of these features are first-in-segment for the i20 and are only found on the more premium and higher-spec cars.