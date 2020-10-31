Tata Motors takes a dig at upcoming Hyundai i20 2020, rival to its Altroz

Tata Motors recently shared a cryptic post taking a dig at the upcoming all-new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback. It's easy to see just why since Tata sells its Altroz in the same segment which is a direct rival to the i20. The homegrown automaker posted a tweet saying, "You can i the trick 20 times, but it's the treat that you fall for."

You can i the trick 20 times, but it's the treat that you fall for.#TheGoldStandard #HappyHalloween #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/1n7SQ4axNh — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) October 31, 2020

The message is as loud as it gets, the upcoming i20 is called a 'trick', while Altorz a 'treat', of-course in reference to the Halloween. Now, looks like what made the Tata post such humorous message might be the fact that i20 comes fully revamped for 2020, backed with some very promising set of features and looks. While its rival Altroz, is about to turn one year old soon since it was introduced in the early-2020.

What's worth noting is that the Altroz is one of the safest cars from the Indian car manufacturers to have scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It is also the second car from the homegrown automaker to bag the perfect five-star safety ratings after Nexon.

Hyundai has already started accepting bookings on the new i20 at a reservation amount of ₹21,000 and is inviting customers to get the car booked both online via 'Click 2Buy' platform and offline at the company dealerships.

While the i20 has already been a fairly popular car in its segment, the new-gen model is clearly going to stand in a league of its own. Apart from Altroz, some other cars in the segment include Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This premium hatchback segment is very critical for carmakers in India since it has continued to show growth and volumes in the past.