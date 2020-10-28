Hyundai i20 2020 pre-bookings now open. Here's how to get 10% cashback

Hyundai Motor Company on Wednesday initiated pre-bookings for the much-anticipated all-new Hyundai i20. Interested customers can get their units reserved for a token amount of ₹21,000. Bookings can be made at any of the company's authorised dealerships or at Hyundai's Click to Buy - platform. The Korean automaker has also announced a 10% cashback on the booking amount for bookings done through ICICI or HDFC bank credit or debit cards and on the compay's online retail platform only.

Hyundai has already revealed the car in its production-ready avatar for India. And as per the officially launched images, i20 has evolved into a completely new model featuring a fresh new front grille, reworked headlights, a more sculpted bonnet, new alloys and a stylish rear profile marked by redesigned tail lights with connected effect.

When launched, the new i20 will come with a choice of six solid colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. Moreover, its dual-tone options will include Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.

The company has already confirmed that the new i20 will feature a number of powertrain options including petrol, diesel and turbo petrol units. Goes without saying that all these engines will adhere to the latest BS 6 emission norms. For transmission duties, there will be a choice between segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), manual transmission, 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission).

The company has announced in the past that the new-gen i20 will be a lighter and safer vehicle. As per Hyundai, it has used 66% advanced and high-strength steel for a robust 'superstructure'. (Full report here)

The i20 will be a rival to the likes of Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Honda Jazz.