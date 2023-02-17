Next-gen Hyundai Verna to debut on 21st March: Bookings open

Hyundai Motor India is working on the next generation of the Verna for the Indian market. Now, the South Korean manufacturer has announced that the 2023 Verna will be launching on 21st March. The bookings for the new sedan have already been opened and it can be reserved at Hyundai's official website or by visiting a dealership. The token amount is set to ₹25,000.

The demand for sedans has been increasing because of the popularity of SUVs. However, there is a chance that Verna might be able to find new buyers, especially with the new generation. The brand will be revamping the Verna significantly.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine

The 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi engine will be replaced by a new 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine. This engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In the global market, this engine produces 158 bhp and 250 Nm. This will be offered on the higher variants of the Verna. Moreover, it is not confirmed whether the same tune will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Hyundai will carry forward the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles. It produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

These new engines will be BS6 RDE compliant. Moreover, there will be no diesel engine on offer.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants and colour options

2023 Verna will be offered in four variants. There will be EX, S, SX and SX(O). 2023 Verna will be offered in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), and Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

