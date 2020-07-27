Next-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost to come out this autumn

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will reveal the all-new Ghost in the autumn of 2020. The new Ghost will be the second-generation model following the first Goodwood Ghost, which became the most successful offering in the marque’s 116-year history. The company calls the new Ghost “the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet".

The company hasn't revealed much information on the new Ghost, save for a silhouette sketch teaser. The upcoming Ghost will sport an evolutionary design retaining its classic elements such as the rear-hinged rear doors and prominent grille. At the same time, it will also introduce some more contemporary touches in the form of the ‘laser’ headlights and full-LED tail lamps.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says “Ghost is the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet. It distills the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and, I believe, perfectly in tune with the times in which we are all living,"

Müller-Otvös says that the Rolls-Royce's research indicates that luxury car customers of this segment prefer minimalist designs and the new Ghost would reflect just that.

Inside, the new Ghost will feature a design similar to the latest Phantom and Cullinan. Speaking of which, the digital instrument cluster will be accompanied by a new, larger central infotainment screen; the air-con vents and other control surfaces will be positioned lower on the centre console.

Unlike the first-gen Ghost which shared its steel monocoque chassis with the BMW 7 Series, the new model will be underpinned by a bespoke platform. This will completely change the riding dynamics of the Ghost. It is expected to turn lighter and more agile in the process. At the same time, Rolls-Royce is expected to offset the reduced weight with a heavier dose of technology and equipment.

Under the hood, expect it to come loaded with the same 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 as seen on its predecessor. For the record, this powertrain is also shared with the BMW M760Li. Moreover, it will feature a 48V electrical architecture, along with some new tech.

The new Ghost will rub shoulders with the all-new Bentley Flying Spur as well as the next-gen Mercedes-Maybach’s range.