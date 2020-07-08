Inspired by art of coding, Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection revealed

Rolls-Royce has revealed a new and super exclusive Wraith Kryptos Collection which draws inspiration from the art of writing and solving codes. With only 50 units to produced by the Goodwood-based automaker, the Wraith Kryptos Collection incorporates a labyrinth of complex ciphers into its beguiling façade.

The automaker states that the main inspiration for the collection stemmed from one designer's interest in cryptography with the Wraith becoming the canvas for translating it into automotive elements. "The name Kryptos is derived from Ancient Greek, referring to something unseen, hidden and coded, mythical even," said Katrin Lehmann, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer. "Ciphers can be traced through millennia, capturing the imagination of some of the world’s most brilliant minds."

The real intrigue lies in certain codes that have been incorporated in the Wraith which do not appear as obvious to the casual eye but do carry a secret message. "The Wraith Kryptos Collection, on first glance, is a statement of dynamism. On closer examination, a series of messages are hidden behind a unique Rolls-Royce cipher. I look forward to seeing whether any of our clients will crack the code," explained Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.





Wraith Kryptos Collection

Rolls-Royce highlights that the code is so secret that only the designer and Chief Executive are aware of the full resolution of the sequence and that the answer is in a sealed envelope inside a safe at the company's HQ.

The cryptographic journey begins with the Spirit of Ecstasy, which has graced the bonnet of the marque’s motor cars for over a century. An engraving with green enamel detailing introduces the Rolls-Royce cipher on the base of the enigmatic figurine. The car has a solid Anthracite base colour and the blue and green mica flakes only appear under sunlight.

On the inside, the special edition Wraith gets accented Bespoke Kryptos Green leather hue with metallic effect and a screen print which flows across the metal fascia, spanning the width of the interior.

The cabin of Wraith Kryptos Collection.

The Wraith Kryptos Collection, quite clearly, is a uber luxury vehicle that seeks to bring about a certain sense of mystery to it and 50 clients will get to experience it in person.