HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Range Rover Sport Suv Debuts Today: What To Expect

New Range Rover Sport SUV debuts today: What to expect

New Range Rover Sport is claimed to come with a redefined appearance with a host of design and feature updates along with new technologies.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 03:35 PM
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third-generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third-generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third-generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.
Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third-generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.

Tata Group-owned British luxury car marquee Land Rover unveiled its new Range Rover in October last year. Now, the car band is ready to take the cover off the sporty sibling of the luxury SUV, christened as Range Rover Sport. Slated to be unveiled today, the Range Rover Sport comes with a host of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin and on the technical front as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue)

The Range Rover Sport Mk2 still looks fresh even after all these years. Now, with the refinements, the third-generation Range Rover Sport is going to look even better. Here are all the key details about the new Range Rover Sport, set to debut later today.

MLA Flex architecture

The new Range Rover Sport comes with an identical visual appearance to the outgoing model. However, the new generation model is actually an all-new one underpinned by MLA Flex architecture, which claims to have considerably increased the torsional stiffness of the SUV. The SUV will be laden with a host of advanced technologies including all-wheel steering, air suspension, torque vectoring and a hybrid powertrain.

Plug-in hybrid powertrain

The new Range Rover Sport will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This will combine an internal combustion engine, possibly a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor. Besides churning out 523 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque, the powertrain would also ensure reduced emissions. The plug-in hybrid powertrain for the new Range Rover Sport comes as part of the automaker's target to gradually reduce carbon emissions from its fleet. Further down the line, a pure electric derivative of the SUV is expected to sit alongside the ICE and PHEV models.

Multiple powertrain options

The new Range Rover Sport would arrive with multiple powertrain options on offer. While the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine could come generating similar power as the BMW M Performance versions of the X5, X6 and X7, a more potent SVR variant could be there with a BMW S63 engine. Lower variants of the new Range Rover Sport are expected to get a smaller 3.0-litre inline-six engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Once the electric variant arrives, it will undoubtedly be the top-of-the-line model with a most expensive price tag.

Refreshed design

Expect the new Range Rover Sport to come offering a revised visual appeal that would be more refined by incorporating sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned front grille, flush door handles and new alloy wheels. As the automaker itself claims, the new SUV has been redefined by blending unmistakable presence with other elements.

Technology-laden cabin

The cabin of the new Range Rover Sport comes is expected to come with huge updates compared to the outgoing model. It gets a modern 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity and accessibility features including built-in Amazon Alexa. This would allow the owners of the luxury SUV to control select smart home equipment from their car. Apart from that, the touchscreen infotainment system will also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 03:35 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Sport luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
You can face up to ₹20,000 traffic fine: Know why
You can face up to 20,000 traffic fine: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city