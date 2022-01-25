New Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition models launched in India

Both the newly introduced Cayenne Platinum Editions by Porsche come with a few bespoke styling updates.The new special edition of the Porshe SUVs are characterised by exclusive design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish.

Porsche on Tuesday announced the launch of the new special edition model of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe SUVs in the Indian market. While the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition has been priced from ₹1.47 Crore (ex-showroom), the Platinum Edition of Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe retails from ₹1.88 Crore (ex-showroom).

Both the newly introduced Cayenne Platinum Editions by Porsche come with a few bespoke styling updates. The new special edition models get ‘Porsche’ lettering at the rear, front air intakes and 21-inch alloy wheels finished in satin-finish platinum. Moreover, the cars also get sports-exhaust tailpipes to add to the premium appeal. Also, the side window trims have been given a touch of black. The exterior colour option on the cars includes special metallic finishes such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon.

Inside the cabin of the new special edition Porsches include textured aluminium with silver-coloured trim. Other cabin highlights include brushed aluminium door sills, crayon-coloured seatbelts and a special Platinum Edition lettering on the scuff plate. There is also ‘Porsche’ logo embossed on the front and rear headrests.

Some of the standard fitment on the new Porsche models includes the use of LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, a premium Bose surround-sound system, eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting and the signature analogue clock on the dashboard.

Porsche has introduced the Cayenne in both SUV and Coupe body styles. Also, there are both standard as well as E-Hybrid versions of the cars available. Under the hood, there is a 3.0-litre turbo petrol V6 motor that has been rated to churn out 330 bhp (standard iteration) and 449 bhp (E-Hybrid/17.9 kWh battery pack).

The full price (ex-showroom) of the new Cayenne Platinum Edition variants in the Indian Market:

Cayenne Platinum Edition – ₹14,746,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition – ₹18,873,000

Cayenne Coupé Platinum Edition – ₹14,773,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Platinum Edition – ₹18,886,000

