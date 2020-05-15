Select Nissan dealerships start accepting bookings for new 2020 Kicks BS 6

The 2020 Nissan Kicks BS 6 can now be booked for purchase. While Nissan's online booking portal is yet to open, several Gurugram based Nissan dealers have started accepting bookings at a token amount of ₹50,000. This amount is completely refundable. Its deliveries will begin by end-May.

It is to be noted that the new Nissan BS 6 isn't the 2021 Kicks e-Power which was recently revealed and will go on-sale in Thailand on Friday.

With the yearly update, the Kicks has gained new features and mechanical changes, but the exterior design remains more or less the same.

The Kicks BS 6 comes loaded with the first-in-segment floating 8-inch infotainment screen which features Voice Recognition, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity and more. It also gets NissanConnect app with 50+ connectivity features. Some other key highlights include its first-in-class Remote Engine Start, Idle Start-Stop System, and Rain Sensing Wipers.

The Indian-spec model uses the HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder turbo-charged petrol-sipping powerplant. It delivers 156 PS of maximum power which is backed-up by 254 Nm of peak torque. The interesting bit of information here is that it is the most powerful engine in its category. This engine is mated to either a 6-speed MT or X-tronic CVT. In this configuration, the SUV is good enough to deliver up to 16.3 kmpl of fuel economy.

Apart from this engine, there is also be a HR15 1.5-litre H4K unit which is known to deliver 106 PS and 142 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The Kicks 1.5 returns fuel economy up to 14.1 kmpl.

The Kicks BS 6 variants list includes XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the 1.5 petrol engine is only limited to the base XL and the mid-spec XV trims, the turbo-petrol MT/AT is available in XV and XV Premium trims. The top-of-the-line XV Premium (O) comes only in the turbo-petrol MT variant.