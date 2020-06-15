The new generation of the Ford Bronco SUV will be unveiled on July 9. The company took to social media to announce the date. The post caption says ’07/09/20. The Wild Returns.’

The launch of the popular SUV, which has been delayed due to the ongoing crisis over coronavirus pandemic, is likely to happen via digital platform. The US carmaker had earlier planned the debut of the new Bronco SUV in April.

A lot of details about the updated Bronco SUV has been revealed through leaked photos and videos. The new Bronco SUV will be available in two-door and four-door trims. Both variants will have removable roofs and doors.

As far as reports are concerned, the SUV will be powered by a 2.3 litre turbo I4 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic as well as 7-speed manual gearbox. Even a V6 engine has not been ruled out.

Ford insiders have hinted there are more Bronco models to follow, including a smaller, car-based Bronco Sport, with rumours of a Bronco pickup and a high-performance Bronco Raptor too.

Recently, the upcoming SUV was filmed undergoing mud testing in Georgia. The Bronco SUV, covered in camouflage, was seen in the video tackling slush and mud almost effortlessly.

Since announcing the return of the Bronco three years ago, Ford executives have made it clear the latest edition is targeted at the long-lived Jeep Wrangler. The rivalry dates back to mid-1965, when the original Bronco was launched as a compact two-door SUV, aimed squarely at the Jeep CJ, the predecessor of the Wrangler.

Last year, Fiat Chrysler sold 1.5 million Jeeps globally, down from 1.6 million in 2018. That seems like a distant target for the resurrected Bronco, for which Ford has relatively modest aspirations: About 125,000 sales in its first year, suppliers say. Sales of the earlier Bronco peaked in 1979 at around 100,000.

Ford hinted at the general shape and size of the new Bronco last fall when it revealed a racing version called Bronco R.



