The much anticipated, 2021 Jeep Compass facelift (European-spec) has finally broken cover on Thursday. It is a replacement model to the current Compass which was launched in India in 2017. Expect the new Compass to set foot in the Indian market next year.

With the facelift, the new Compass has received a few exterior styling updates, fresh features, as well as a new petrol-sipping powerplant. For the record, this is the first official update to the current model since its introduction.

The international-spec model will be made available in five grades - Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S. Its colour choices include ivory tri-coat, colorado red, blue italia, blue shade and techno green metallic shades.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift interior gets a tweaked dashboard layout and a bigger infotainment system.

For starters, the new Compass features slightly reworked headlamps along with a tweaked grille with honeycomb inserts and traditional seven-slat design. At the lower side, the front bumper is also reworked. The Compass facelift also features six new alloy wheel designs ranging from 16 - 19 inch.

Inside, the changes remain subtle. The dashboard gets a tweaked layout and it now houses a larger infotainment system sporting the newest version of the UConnect.

Another new addition to the 2021 Compass is in its engine department. The SUV has been given a new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine. In the 6-speed MT configuration, it is develops 128 PS, while the 6-speed DCT model develops 148 PS. The diesel option is a 1.6-litre Multijet II unit with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) which develops 118 PS.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets slightly tweaked tail lights.

With latest update, Compass has also gained Frequency selective damping technology. Some of its standard features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system and more.

A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to roll-out later this year.