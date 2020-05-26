FCA India offers flexible financing options for its Jeep customers

After launching online booking platform for Jeep products a few back, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Tuesday introduced flexible financing options for its Jeep customers, including 100% on-road price funding for women, coverage in the event of a job loss and low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

The suite of financial packages, 'Jeep for All', makes owning Jeep SUV more accessible than ever by innovatively crafting to deliver reduced equated monthly installments (EMI) for corporate salaried customers and lowest loan interest rates from banks, besides coverage in the event of a job loss, critical illness or accident, FCA India said in a statement.

"'Jeep for All' adds on to our booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for our customers," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said.

The company said it is offering salaried customers vehicle loan up to seven years with a three-month low EMI repayment option.

They are free to choose any three months in the year to pay lower EMI. This three-month low EMI arrangement will continue every year throughout the tenure of the loan, it added.

For women Jeep aspirants, FCA India said it is giving loan option of up to seven years "with 100 per cent funding of the on-road price of the vehicle at an attractive interest rate".

"Customers can also avail of a step-up loan for a tenure of up to seven years that allows them to pay the lowest EMI for the first 24 months. This will help customers fulfil their aspiration of owning a Jeep SUV and comfortably manage their finances," it added.