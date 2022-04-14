HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Eqxx Concept Ev Achieves 1,000 Kms Range On Single Charge

Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept EV achieves 1,000 kms range on single charge

Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM
Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.
Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.
Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.
Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model.

Mercedes-Benz EQXX concept electric vehicle has achieved a major milestone, The EV concept recently drove for 1,000 kms on single charge, establishing the German carmaker's claim about its massive range. Mercedes conducted a successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur recently.

The Mercedes EQXX concept electric car that was used for the test run spent 8.7 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kms on its 11-and-a-half hour drive to France. Mercedes-Benz said the EV was about twice as efficient as other Mercedes models and Tesla's Model S 60.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹ 2 to 2.05 Crore Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Markus Schaefer, CTO at Mercedes-Benz, said that the efficient design of the EQXX concept EV was key to maximising the electric car's range. The German carmaker aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kms, which is one-third more efficient than the current average for electric cars. "First we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said.

Mercedes had unveiled the Vision EQXX prototype in January this year. It boasts of a 1,000 km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model. The design is a next-generation design that is significantly different from the current Mercedes-Benz. Lightweight materials such as magnesium wheels and doors are made of CFRP, and the vehicle weight is 1,750 kgs. The battery uses 900V technology, but the size is 50 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the EQS 450+ battery. The roof has ultra-thin solar panels that can travel 25 kms on its own.

EQS electric sedan has the highest range among all Mercedes electric vehicles on offer in the market as of yet. It is followed by Tesla Model S Long Range with up to 652 kms of range on single charge.

Carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Nio are locked in a race to produce electric cars with higher range in an effort to nullify consumer anxiety over range and lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes Benz Mercedes Vision EQXX Vision EQXX Mercedes EQS EQS Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Citroen C3 SUV spotted in India undisguised, reveals exterior details
Citroen C3 SUV spotted in India undisguised, reveals exterior details
In pics: 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV makes world debut with fresh design, features
In pics: 2023 Hyundai Palisade SUV makes world debut with fresh design, features
Tesla found liable to the former worker who alleged bias, payout slashed
Tesla found liable to the former worker who alleged bias, payout slashed
Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner
Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV: First Look
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city