Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations

The fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in three variants. The luxury sedan will be powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engines. Both engines will come with mild-hybrid technology and nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 08:27 AM
Mercedes C-Class 2022 will be launched in three variants with the C300d being the top of the range model.
Mercedes-Benz India is all set to drive in the new C-Class luxury sedan today. The German carmaker had recently unveiled the made-in-India C-Class sedan. Now in its fifth generation, the new C-Class promises to offer more luxury, improved drive dynamics and efficiency compared to its predecessors. The 2022 C-Class, also referred to as the 'Baby S' for features it comes packed with, is also bigger in size than previous models. When launched, the C-Class will go up against rivals such as Volvo S60, Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series.

The fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in three variants. These include one petrol and two diesel variants. Under the hood, the C200 variant will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine. The diesel version of the C200 and the top-of-the-range C300 will be offered with a 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel unit.

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 first drive review)

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class will come with three exterior colour themes which include Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. The lower two variants of the C-Class will get three more colour options in Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver and High-tech Silver.

The new C-Class will come with an enhanced wheelbase which is 25 mm longer than the previous generation. It also has more ground clearance to tackle rough roads slightly better than its predecessors. As far as the exterior is concerned, the new C-Class boasts of several design updates including sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a reworked grille and a new split LED taillight. The sedan will stand on either 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, depending on variants.

The enhanced wheelbase promises more space inside the new C-Class. The cabin has also received several updates. There are three choices of interior colour themes including Macchiato beige and Sienna Brown and Black with wood trim or metal trim. The 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the latest MBUX system is reminiscent of the S-Class. It offers biometric authentication with fingerprint scanner, voice commands, 3D navigation, OTA updates among others. It also offers features like digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, armrest for rear passengers, panoramic sunroof and wireless charging.

As for drive performance, the new C-Class will have mild-hybrid technology as standard across variants. This is used to help improve the efficiency of the sedan. The petrol engine is capable of generating maximum output of 197 bhp and 440 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel engine can churn out 261 bhp of peak power and 550 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-speed TRONIC automatic transmission. Mercedes claims that the new C-Class can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds while the top-spec C300d can do it quicker in just 5.7 seconds.

Mercedes is likely to launch the new C-Class at a price ranging between 55 lakh and 60 lakh (ex-showroom). The outgoing model is priced between 58 lakh and 60 lakh.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 08:27 AM IST
TAGS: C-Class 2022 C-Class C-Class 2022 Mercedes C-Class 2022 Mercedes C-Class 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India
