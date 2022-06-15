Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4² leaked, Most  promises 585 hp from mammoth V8 motor

Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the toughest off-roaders, and now the most off-road capable variant of the current G-Class has leaked online. Christened Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² the car has been leaked without any camouflage and it looks rigidly tough. The automaker is yet to reveal any detail about it officially, but the leaked image shows the SUV comes with a modified appearance that makes it well-capable to tackle any challenge.

This G-Class variant comes with a raked appearance thanks to a fully modified suspension with new axles that allows greater ground clearance. It comes with 351 mm of massive distance between the front bumper and the ground, as compared to 238 mm for the standard G-Class, claims CNET. The wading depth too has been increased to 91 cm compared to 70 cm on the regular models. The SUV comes with a 40-degree approach angle, up from 27 degrees on the standard G63 AMG. This SUV runs on 22-inch wheels wrapped with meaty off-road-inspired tyres.

Other design elements include additional LED lights for better illumination, a new cover for the spare wheel, and different carbon fiber inserts in visible places. Not only the exterior, the cabin of this SUV too has received a host of upgrades. It gets Nappa leather-wrapped seats and a steering wheel covered in Dinamica leather. The dashboard gets a massive dual screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, similar to the standard G-Class.

The powertrain of this car is a mammoth 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that churns out 585 hp of power and 850 Nm of massive of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels through a permanent AWD. The SUV is claimed to reach 0-100 kmph in around 4.5 seconds. The automaker also claims that it burns around 20 litres of petrol to run a 100 km range. While a lot of information is already out, the price of this SUV is yet to be disclosed.

