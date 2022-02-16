HT Auto
Home Cars Mercedes-AMG EQE breaks cover, marries electric sportiness to luxury

Mercedes-AMG EQE breaks cover, marries electric sportiness to luxury

The German carmaker has expanded the EQE range with two top AMG versions that have standard four-wheel drive and can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 09:30 AM
Mercedes-AMG EQE makes debut adding electric sportiness to luxury.
Mercedes-AMG EQE makes debut adding electric sportiness to luxury.

After Mercedes-Benz revealed the first all-electric (EV) AMG model EQS earlier last year, the German carmaker has taken the covers off the EQE, its second AMG model in the electric lineup. Mercedes-AMG EQE is part of the German carmaker's performance car offensive for its electric fleet this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 57.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 58.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.02 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.53 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It is based on Mercedes-Benz's EVA 2 (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

The German carmaker has expanded the EQE range with two top AMG versions that have standard four-wheel drive. Offered in EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ versions, the Mercedes' electric sedan also shares the power as in the E-Class under AMG.

As far as looks are concerned, the Mercedes-AMG EQE gets the AMG-specific black panel grille with vertical chrome struts and integrated Mercedes star with "AMG" lettering at the front. The signature LED headlights are standard with a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle. The front bumper is painted in the vehicle colour which is contrasted by the front apron which is painted in high-gloss black with chrome inserts.

The AMG side sill panels get high-gloss black treatment. At the rear, the AMG EQE gets larger rear spoiler. Both AMG EQEs stand on light-alloy wheels which are aerodynamically optimised.

(Also see pics of the Mercedes-AMG EQE)

Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, said, "With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups. The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and greater driving dynamics. And that's not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform."

 

The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers
The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers

The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of luxury as expected. It gets host of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre and red decorative topstitching. There are also AMG badges on the backrests of the front seats and embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints.

The AMG EQE 43 4Matic has 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. This helps the AMG EQE to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 210 kmph. It has a 90.6 kWh lithium battery pack which returns a range that varies from 462 km to 533 km, depending on driving conditions.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ has 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph. It comes with a range between 444 kms to 518 kms on single charge. With a fast charger, it can add 180 kms of range within 15 minutes.

For those who want even more power, the AMG 53 4Matic+ optionally offers the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which increases the power of the electric motors to 687 horsepower.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes Benz Mercedes AMG AMG Mercedes AMG EQE EQE AMG EQE 2022 Mercedes AMG EQE Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city