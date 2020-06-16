Mercedes to launch new GLS SUV in India on Wednesday

Mercedes-Benz is back on track with its product offensive for India and is gearing up to launch the new GLS SUV here on Wednesday (June 17). The company had previously launched AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R on May 27 after lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 had forced every car maker to temporarily put off launches, production and retail.

While the two AMG models target a specific genre of speed-loving driving enthusiasts, the new GLS will be projected towards a wider audience. The most imposing SUV in the company's India lineup, the new GLS promises to have a longer wheelbase and slightly wider proportions than the outgoing model. In terms of features, expect the SUV to get the company's new MBUX infotainment system, five -zone climate control, 12.3-inch main infotainment screen, freshly designed steering wheel, 11.6-inch infotainment screens for rear passengers, wireless charging and seat heating. On the safety front, it is likely to get nine airbags, active brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, among others.

Mercedes has not revealed any details of the engine options but it is expected that the new GLS could make use of a 3.0 litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel motors. While the former makes 367hp of power and 500 Nm of torque, the latter has figures of 286hp and 600 Nm.

To once again renew rivalry with X7, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90, the new GLS is expected to get a price tag of around ₹1 crore.

Mercedes would have a lot of hopes pinned to this SUV, even in currently challenging times. Speaking to HT Auto previously Martin Schwenk - CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz India - had said that the company is on track with all its planned product launches.

Schwenk had also said that he is confident that the luxury car market in India will rebound and Mercedes will have an even more consolidated place at the top of this segment.