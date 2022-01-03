Mercedes to debut EQXX, its latest EV concept with over 1,000-km range, today

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is all set to make its official debut today. The German auto giant will uncover the concept electric car during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 being held in Las Vegas through a digital premier.

Mercedes EQXX has already garnered immense interest with the carmaker’s claim that it can run for more than 1,000 kilometres without the need to recharge, potentially the best range an EV has on offer these days.

Mercedes will only unveil the prototype today. There is no confirmation if and when the EQXX will go into production.

According to Mercedes Benz, the Vision EQXX ‘is a testament to our goals to Lead in Electric and Lead in Car Software’. The energy density of its battery will be 20% higher than that of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, according to Daimler. The Mercedes-AMG division is also involved in this project.

The teaser images released by the German auto giant suggest that EQXX concept electric car will come with a design that boasts of clean shapes and in which aerodynamics will play a fundamental role. The image of the front that has been shown also suggests that the EQXX will have a retro aesthetic, something that, however, remains to be confirmed.