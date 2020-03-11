Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelift versions of Vito and its electric avatar eVito. The updated Vito will be powered by a 2-litre Diesel engine that can generate 136 and 190 hp of power in combination with a six-speed manual transmission or with a 9G automatic transmission.

The automatic transmission with high torque converter, which is only available in the Vito Tourer versions, replaces the 7G-TRONIC. The driver can adjust the shift time by selecting one of the "Comfort" and "Sport" driving modes via the DYNAMIC SELECT selection button. The driver can also manually change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel by selecting the "Manual" mode.

The updated eVito, a fully electric version of the minivan, is equipped with an electric motor that develops up to 204 HP of power and a torque of 362 Nm . It is combined with an automatic box and a lithium-ion battery with 100 kWh of capacity that give it a sensational autonomy of 421 km according to the WLTP approval cycle.

Also read: V-Class Marco Polo, with bed and kitchenette, launched by Mercedes at Auto Expo

In addition to being one of the electric commercials with the widest range of action, it is also one of the most functional, as it can be ordered with the maximum speed raised to 160 kmph , something not very common in this type of vehicle. Users will be able to choose between various bodies and interior options as in the rest of the Vito range.

The new eVito allows fast charges of up to 110 kW , being one of the commercials that needs the least time. In a 110 kW take it takes about 45 minutes to go from 10 to 80% while in a quick 50 kW take 80 minutes. It will arrive at the dealership next summer with prices yet to be defined.

Externally, the new eVito includes a specific grille, uniquely designed bumpers and a unique wheel design. The provision of security and comfort can be very complete, highlighting the traffic signal reader, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, integrated navigator, parking assistant, lane change warning, and other features.