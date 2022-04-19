HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Eqs Suv Unveil Live Updates: Mercedes Benz Eqs May Offer 600 Km Range
LIVE UPDATES

Mercedes EQS SUV unveil LIVE updates: Mercedes-Benz EQS may offer 600-km range

  • Mercedes EQS SUV will be the top-of-the-line electric vehicle that seeks to have a dominant road presence like the GLS while having the opulence synonymous with S-Class. Catch live and latest updates from the unveil event.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM
The EQS SUV will stand as the top-of-the-line electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz.
The EQS SUV will stand as the top-of-the-line electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz.
The EQS SUV will stand as the top-of-the-line electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz.
The EQS SUV will stand as the top-of-the-line electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been creating a whole lot of buzz in recent months and is finally all ready for a global unveil today. The EQS SUV from Mercedes-Benz will sit on the top of the company's electric lineup which also includes the EQC - launched in India in 2020, and the EQE. As a flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV is more than likely to push several boundaries, both in terms of performance as well as luxury. While an official launch is slated for later in 2022, Mercedes will finally unveil the EQS SUV after releasing several teaser images in times gone by.

Catch the live and latest updates from the unveil event of the all-new Mercedes EQS SUV:

19 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM IST

EQS SUV vs rivals

The EQS SUV will lock horns against some formidable foes, a list that is currently highlighted by BMW iX. The iX has already been launched in India but as yet, there is no word on if and when EQS SUV will touch Indian shores. Mercedes, however, has confirmed that the EQS sedan will be brought in here late 2022 and that it would be manufactured locally.

19 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM IST

What's in a name?

Ever wondered why all Mercedes EVs start with the letters E and Q? For the Germans, EQ is reference for ‘emotions and intelligence.’ Mercedes, like many traditional automotive brands, are moving away from the tradition of making ‘conventional cars’ and ushering in an entirely new technology. New can be intimidating too and hence, Mercedes wants to underline that while its EVs are intelligent, they also bring out the same degree of emotion as all Mercedes products have thus far.

19 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM IST

It is all in the EA

By 2025, Mercedes will launch three new EV architectures. These are MB.EA which will include most passenger luxury vehicles of the brand. Then there's AMG.EA which will cover the high-performance products and then there's VAN.EA which will have cargo and/or light commercial vehicles running on battery power entirely.

19 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Mercedes has a doggedly determined electric strategy

Mercedes has confirmed that all new architecture launches from 2025 onwards will be electric only and that by this year itself, it aims to have completely battery-run vehicles in every segment it has a presence in.

Recommended For You
View All

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹ 2 Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹ 50 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM IST
TAGS: EQS EQS SUV Mercedes EQS Mercedes EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, to launch soon
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, to launch soon
Ferrari teases new convertible, could be 296 GTS Spider
Ferrari teases new convertible, could be 296 GTS Spider
Tesla in racism row, counter attacks against California lawsuit
Tesla in racism row, counter attacks against California lawsuit
BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes EQS, leaked ahead of official debut
BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes EQS, leaked ahead of official debut
Hyundai Mobis COMFI Cockpit concept is too futuristic, previews a digital cabin
Hyundai Mobis COMFI Cockpit concept is too futuristic, previews a digital cabin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city