Mercedes confirms EQS electric sedan will have a range of more than 700 kms

Imagine a trip from Delhi to Shimla and back without any need for a fuel stop or with any adverse impact to the environment and in absolute automotive luxury. All of this may soon be possible as Mercedes ups its EV game and has bragged that its EQS electric sedan will offer a range of more than 700 kilometres on a single charge.

In a recent shareholders' meeting held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Daimler top boss Ola Källenius raved about the EQS and how the car will redefine the EV space and offer a complete solution to all range-related anxieties. He confirmed that the production version of the e-sedan will have a range in excess of 700 kilometres and will be developed from ground-up as an EV and won't be a transformation from conventional engines to battery power.

The claimed range could catapult Mercedes EQS among EVs with the biggest range - a title currently held by Tesla Model S Long Range Plus which has a certified range of around 647 kilometres. This is confirmed by US' EPA which recently re-did the range test on the car.

As the battle for longer range hots up, many auto giants are either developing in-house or collaborating for batteries that not only last several years but can also minimize the frequency of a recharge.

The production version of Mercedes EQS, of course, will be tested for range before it can truly be given the crown of having the longest range per charge. With a futuristic design philosophy and the promise of an opulent and tech-loaded cabin, the sedan is hardly going to be affordable but does promise to bring a whloe lot more to the road when it officially hits production phase.