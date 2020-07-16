Mercedes-Benz has introduced the updated version of the G-Class off-road SUVs with more equipments, customisation and colour options, as well as a new drive mode specific to desert conditions.

The the new 'Desert' drive mode is activated via the Dynamic Select rocker switch and is designed for maximum traction on sandy terrain. The interplay of late upshifting, direct throttle response and adjusted ESP control helps the G-Class to tackle desert terrains with ease.

The new 20-spoke 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels available exclusively for the AMG Line have a very sparkling finish and are painted in a choice of glossy black or Himalayan grey.

The most important new aspect is the configuration of the model. The strongest configuration level is from the inline six cylinder diesel engine with an output of 330 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1200 to 3200 rpm producing power that matches its status, even in heavy off-road conditions.

The update also includes a comprehensive scope for personalisation that is in accordance with individual desires. For example, Night Packages that are often requested can now be ordered without AMG and Stainless Steel Packages.

The Night Package consists of heat-resistant dark glass, an outer greenhouse and radiator grille (including louvres with Mercedes star surrounds) in obsidian black metal, as well as dark turn signal lights, reverse lights and headlights.

(Also read: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series breaks cover)

From now on, the widescreen cockpit is part of the standard equipment in all G-Class models and sets a clear technological tone in terms of the aesthetics. The frameless inside rearview mirror, previously part of the Leather Packages, now also enhances the standard equipment specification.

The interior of the G-Class undergoes further upgrading when one of the Interior Packages is selected: The switches for the window lifters then come in silver chrome and the sun visors in Dinamica microfibre. Black floor mats are also now on board as standard. In conjunction with the AMG Line, floor mats bearing the AMG logo adorn the floor of the G-Class – the same floor mats that are also found in the Mercedes-AMG G 63.