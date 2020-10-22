Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch details revealed

Soon after the announcement of plans to locally assemble the AMG-range of performance cars in India, the company revealed on Thursday that it will launch the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe on November 3. It will be the first India-built AMG model that will be launched in the country. The upcoming "CKD" version of the car is expected to go on sale at around ₹80 lakh.

On the outside, the car will feature an AMG-specific front main grille with vertical chrome-plated fins. The grille will be flanked with LED high-performance headlamps which have been redesigned in the new model. The expressive character of the car's front fascia will be delineated with its new headlamps with flare effect for the daytime running lamps (DRLs). The car will roll on 19-inch wheels featuring AMG lettering as standard. Moreover, customers will also be able to choose from the customised 19 to 21 inches wheels. At the rear, there will be a broad apron, diffuser, and two round twin tailpipes, to highlight its sporty appeal.

On the inside, the car will feature standard sport seats with black Artico leather/ Dinamica microfiber complemented with red topstitching. It will also be kitted with newest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system and five-drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

Under the hood, the new coupe will source power from a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine which is known to pump out 385 bhp of power and 520 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the outgoing car, it churns out 23 bhp in excess. The transmission option includes AMG Speedshift TCT 9G unit.

The car has been rated to sprint across the 0-100 kmph line in just 4.9 seconds and it can attain a top speed of 250 kmph.







