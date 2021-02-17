McLaren unveils all-new high-performance hybrid supercar Artura

McLaren has unveiled its first series-production high-performance hybrid supercar - the Artura. The hybrid performance McLaren aims to offer a blend of performance, driving dynamics and engagement with EV driving capability.

The Artura is McLaren's first model to be built on the new and in-house McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) that has been optimised for HPH powertrains. The body of the supercar has been designed using superformed aluminium and carbon fibre in order to make it super light in weight, especially as it consists of hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.

The Artura has a power-to-weight ratio of 488PS/tonne and the lightest dry weight of 1,395kg. The hybrid components constitute just 130kg of weight including an 88kg battery pack and 15.4kg E-motor.

(Also read | How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era)

At the heart of the McLaren is an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that comes along with an e-motor and energy-dense battery pack. The hybrid powertrain churns out a combined outputs of 680PS (671bhp) and 720Nm (530lb ft). The engine is mated to a new and lightweight eight-speed transmission. The hybrid supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in just three seconds while in 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds and 0-300km/h in 21.5 seconds. Its top speed is restricted to 330km/h.

Rear profile of the McLaren Artura

The dual propulsion systems have been attached using an engine disconnect clutch, driving a new, twin-clutch transmission, that has especially been developed for the Artura. The battery pack in the hybrid system has been made of five lithium-ion modules, offering a total battery capacity of 7.4kWh and a range of 30km of pure EV drive.

Designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability, the battery pack in Artura can be charged up to 80% in just 2.5 hours using a standard EVSE cable. The batteries can also source power from the combustion engine inside the car while driving, depending on the driving mode selected.

(Also read | McLaren optimistic on prospects for its luxury sportscar maker: Chairman)

Inside, the Artura gets new Clubsport seat that combines the range of motion expected of a moveable backrest with the support of a bucket seat. The seat also offers under-thigh support, seat height and backrest in just one movement. All the key cabin controls have been placed on the wheel in order to provide esay accessibility. There's a new 8" HD touchscreen infotainment, smartphone mirroring and advanced driver assistance systems.

Other features include easy Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and integrated stolen vehicle tracking available in certain markets.