McLaren Artura comes as the British carmaker's first series production hybrid car.

McLaren Artura launch plan hits a snag, blame it on semiconductor crisis

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 10:39 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • This is the third time McLaren Artura's launch has been delayed.

The ongoing prolonged semiconductor crisis has been hitting the automotive industry hard for quite some time. Several automakers have been facing difficulties with their production and delivery of vehicles, resulting in massive business losses. Consumers have been facing prolong waiting periods due to the crisis.

Overall, this supply chain crisis has resulted in the auto industry losing million of units in production and in sales as well as impacting the revenue. The latest in the list of impacted car brands is the British supercar marquee Mclaren.

(Also Read: McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo limited-edition supercar reaches Australia)

Deliveries of the McLaren Artura, the automaker's first hybrid series production car, have gotten pushed to early July 2022, reports Automotive News. It comes as the third delay for the plug-in hybrid supercar. The 2022 McLaren Artura was supposed to launch this winter in the US. However, the semiconductor crisis has delayed the launch plan of the company.

The British supercar was actually planned to be launched in late 2020. However, it got delayed until June of this year due to the supply chain crisis. Then, the semiconductor crisis again delayed the launch of McLaren Artura until July 2022.

The reason behind pushing the launch timeline further is because McLaren is prioritizing its chip supply for the higher-margin popular models, as it has been facing the same pressure due to the semiconductor crisis just like other automakers around the world. The impacted car brands include BMW, Alfa Romeo, Toyota, Nissan etc. The crisis is expected to continue well into 2022 as well.

Speaking about the McLaren Artura, it pairs an electric motor paired with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine. The combined power output is 671 hp and the powertrain also generates 804 Nm of torque. The Artura can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, at a top speed of 329 kmph. It gets a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

  • First Published Date : 29 Dec 2021, 10:39 AM IST

