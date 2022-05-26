Maserati introduces MC20 Cielo, sheds the roof and retains same V6 engine

Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo, which comes as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The luxury sports coupe comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailings remain the same as the standard coupe. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Also, Maserati has announced that it will bring more special variants. One of them is the PrimaSerie Launch edition, which will be produced in a limited number of 60 units only.

Speaking about the design of the Maserati MC20 Cielo, it weighs 65 kg more than the standard coupe. The automaker claims that it has designed the car focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof, which can open and close in around 12 seconds. This retractable roof incorporates polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology, which allows the large chromatic glass panel to instantly turn from transparent to opaque. Maserati also claims that this is the largest glass panel in this segment.

The MC20 Cielo doesn’t look very different from the coupe, but the automaker claims to have made several changes to it to accommodate the retractable roof. The Trident vents at the rear of the MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.

Interestingly, Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV. These three variants differ from each other in their distribution and layering of the carbon fibre.

Speaking about the powertrain, the MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine is good to churn out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque. It allows the MC20 to run at a speed of 320 kmph.

