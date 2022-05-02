Maruti Suzuki production dips marginally in April owing to chip shortage

Maruti Suzuki becomes the latest auto brand to join the list of affected companies that have been impacted by the semiconductor crisis.

Maruti Suzuki has reported that its production volume dipped slightly by 1.6 per cent to 157,392 units in April this year, owing to the shortage of electronic components including semiconductors. The company also said that it produced 159,955 units in April last year.

India's biggest car manufacturer has said that the production volume of its passenger vehicles slumped to 152,954 units last month as compared to 157,585 units sold during April last year. On the other hand, the production of light commercial vehicles jumped to 4,438 units compared to 2,370 units in April 2021.

As the automaker has revealed, the production of its small cars such as Alto and S-Presso dipped to 22,655 units last month as compared to 29,056 units in April 2021. Similarly, the production of compact cars like Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire too declined to 76,978 units as against 83,432 cars produced in April 2021. In the mid-sized sedan segment, Ciaz production also slumped to 1,756 units in April 2022 as compared to 2,194 units in April 2021.

The auto industry has been facing a severe crisis around the world due to the semiconductor crisis for more than a year. Currently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war between them have heightened the severity of the problem, with both the countries playing a crucial role in microchip production for the auto industry. Apart from semiconductor shortage, several other parts production too are facing disruption. This has caused a massive production and delivery disruption for the auto industry. The vehicle manufacturers have been delaying the delivery of popular models significantly. Apart from that, the automakers have also announced hikes for their respective vehicles citing the rising input costs due to the disruption as a cause.

