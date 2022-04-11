HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for 2022 XL6. Here's how to reserve one

The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 wll get the next-generation K-Series engine under the hood as well as several design updates on the outside. The MPV will be launched on April 21.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 11:22 AM
Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a strong performer in the MPV segment. Backed by competitive pricing and premium cabin, the six-seat vehicle has been preferred by many in the country.
Maruti Suzuki on Monday informed that bookings for the upcoming XL6 facelift has been opened for an initial payment of 11,000. Maruti Suzuki has a busy April schedule with launch of the new XL6 - scheduled for April 21, as well as the updated Ertiga around the corner. The company had also opened bookings for the 2022 Ertiga last week. While Ertiga has long been a solid proposition in the MPV segment, the XL6 will continue to position itself as a premium six-seater MPV too.

(Also read: 2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch)

The latest XL6 wll get the next-generation K-Series engine under the hood as well as several design updates on the outside. These include a new face, updated alloy design and chances of a new dual-tone colour option. But expect the cabin of the vehicle to have the biggest updates in order to take on newer rivals which now also includes Kia Carens. While the company has not yet revealed the tech additions on the 2022 XL6, it remains confident of the XL6 continuing to fare strong and may update the vehicle with a new infotainment screen, 360 View Camera and Hi Suzuki connected car technology. “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV," says Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India. “The All-New XL6 embodies Nexa's vision of being a aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning Nexa buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication."

First launched in 2019, the latest XL6, once officially launched, will continue to be offered at 416 Nexa dealerships across the country. Interested customers can reserve a unit by paying the initial amount at any Nexa showroom or by logging on to the official Nexa website.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 10:47 AM IST
