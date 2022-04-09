2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch

The pre-bookings for the new 2022 Maruti Ertiga MPV have already started at ₹ 11,000 which can be paid either online or at authorised company dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Ertiga MPV that is slated to go on sale in the country next week. While most of the details of the upcoming SUV are yet kept under covers, variant and colour details have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.

As per the leaked document, the new 2022 Ertiga will come in four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, with optional automatic variants offered with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims. Moreover, there will be seven colour options available to be picked namely Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Pearl Dignity Brown, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, and Midnight Black shades. The MPV will also get CNG and Tour variants as well which will be focused on the fleet customers as Ertiga has always been a very popular choice in taxi operations.

Under the hood, there will be a new 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine on offer with SHVS technology. This engine will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The exterior changes will include a new front main grille, new alloy wheels, and remastered bumpers. That said, also expect some notable cabin tweaks including new interior colours, and paddle shifters among the main changes. Additionally, it will also get a new SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, along with Suzuki Connect telematics.

The pre-bookings for the new MPV have already started at ₹11,000 which can be paid either online or at authorised company dealerships. The deliveries of the car are set to commence soon after the price announcement.

