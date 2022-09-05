HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September

Maruti Suzuki is offering several cars, sold through its Arena dealerships, with lucrative benefits till the end of this month. The cars not included in the scheme are the new Brezza, Alto K10 or Ertiga CNG.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 16:34 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.

If you are looking to buy a Maruti Suzuki car ahead of the festive season, you can save up to nearly 50,000 on select models. India's largest car manufacturer has announced discounts for its lineup sold through the Arena dealerships for the month of September. All Arena models, except the newly-launched cars like Alto K10, Brezza and Ertiga as well as the CNG models are included in the scheme. The discounts are offered under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio hatchback, which was launched last year, get maximum benefit of up to 49,000. The benefits are extended to the variants offered with manual transmission. The automatic variants of the new Celerio comes with benefit of up to 34,000.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki is offering similar discounts on S-Presso. The benefits include cash and exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts.

Maruti Swift

The popular premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki gets the third highest benefits among other Arena models this month. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 45,000 on the model in September. The benefit is extended to the automatic variants of the model, while the manual Swift variants will get discount of up to 25,000.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti's sub-compact sedan Dzire, which is the best-selling model in its segment, is also offered at a discount of 40,000 till the end of this month. The benefit is extended to the automatic variants of the Dzire. The sedan with manual transmission will get benefit of up to 20,000.

Maruti WagonR

WagonR, one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki, is also offered with benefits worth up to 39,000. The manual variants of the boxy hatchback get the benefit while the automatic variants will get a benefit of up to 34,000.

Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on the Alto 800. The oldest existing hatchback in the Indian market is available at a discount of up to 29,000 till end of September.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 16:34 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Celerio Maruti S-Presso Maruti Swift Maruti Dzire Maruti WagonR Maruti Alto Celerio S-Presso Swift Dzire WagonR Alto
