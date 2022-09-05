Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September

Maruti Suzuki is offering several cars, sold through its Arena dealerships, with lucrative benefits till the end of this month. The cars not included in the scheme are the new Brezza, Alto K10 or Ertiga CNG.

If you are looking to buy a Maruti Suzuki car ahead of the festive season, you can save up to nearly ₹50,000 on select models. India's largest car manufacturer has announced discounts for its lineup sold through the Arena dealerships for the month of September. All Arena models, except the newly-launched cars like Alto K10, Brezza and Ertiga as well as the CNG models are included in the scheme. The discounts are offered under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio hatchback, which was launched last year, get maximum benefit of up to ₹49,000. The benefits are extended to the variants offered with manual transmission. The automatic variants of the new Celerio comes with benefit of up to ₹34,000.

Maruti Suzuki is offering similar discounts on S-Presso. The benefits include cash and exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts.

Maruti Swift

The popular premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki gets the third highest benefits among other Arena models this month. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to ₹45,000 on the model in September. The benefit is extended to the automatic variants of the model, while the manual Swift variants will get discount of up to ₹25,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Dzire

Maruti's sub-compact sedan Dzire, which is the best-selling model in its segment, is also offered at a discount of ₹40,000 till the end of this month. The benefit is extended to the automatic variants of the Dzire. The sedan with manual transmission will get benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Maruti WagonR

WagonR, one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki, is also offered with benefits worth up to ₹39,000. The manual variants of the boxy hatchback get the benefit while the automatic variants will get a benefit of up to ₹34,000.

Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on the Alto 800. The oldest existing hatchback in the Indian market is available at a discount of up to ₹29,000 till end of September.

First Published Date: