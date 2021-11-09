Maruti seen testing new SUV, possibly updated Brezza. Launch likely next year

After launching the upcoming new generation Celerio, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a new SUV for the Indian markets. India's largest carmaker was recently caught testing the SUV in Delhi NCR, wrapped in a camouflage, which in first glance appears to be a facelift version of the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV.

However, there are also talks that Maruti could join hands with Toyota Motor to bring in a compact SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others soon.

An Instagram user named Puneet Bhatia shared the video of the Maruti SUV testing on roads. Going by the size of the SUV, in comparison with other known cars on the road, it appears to be the new generation Vitara Brezza with hint of similar styling at the rear and profile.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza second generation model was launched back in February 2020 during the Auto Expo with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Brezza competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 among others in the sub-compact SUV segment. It will also rival the newcomers like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Tata Punch SUVs.

Maruti is expected to bring in the new generation Vitara Brezza to the Indian markets in 2022. It is likely to get a host of updates, with a possibility of a redesigned front face, revamped interiors with new technology and features.

Maruti currently offers Vitara Brezza in India with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can generate maximum output of 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti may upgrade the engine with the introduction of a turbocharged unit as well as a six-speed automatic gearbox too.

Maruti offers second generation Vitara Brezza SUV in India at a starting price of ₹7.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone variant.