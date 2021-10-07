Gone in 57 minutes: Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings in under one hour

Customers can book the Mahindra XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at the current price point which is applicable only for the next 25000 bookings, the company has said in a statement on Thursday. Also what to be noted is that the deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.

(Also Read: Mahindra's sales drop by over 20% last month, pins recovery hope on XUV700)

Mahindra has launched the new XUV700 in a total of four trims - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari rival has been made available in both petrol and diesel engine options, with five- and seven-seat layouts as well as with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

The company has already commenced the test drives for XUV700. In the first phase, drives started on October 2nd in various cities. The second phase of test drives is slated to start from today (October 7th).

(Also read: Mahindra XUV700 launched, full price list revealed)

Mahindra has also recently announced the introduction of two new variants of the XUV700. The new variants of the SUV come include A7 trim options with a manual gearbox and automatic transmission clubbed with AWD. The top-end of the XUV700 is priced under ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) but optional packs at additional cost push the overall pricing even higher.

The company has also said in a previous statement that it has received a positive response for the new variants immediately after introduction. (More details here)