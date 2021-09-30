Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra XUV700 full price list revealed, bookings start October 7
Mahindra XUV700 gets three modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. There is a custom drive mode which allows the driver to tweak individual drive traits. All-Wheel Drive system comes optional too. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra XUV700 gets three modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. There is a custom drive mode which allows the driver to tweak individual drive traits. All-Wheel Drive system comes optional too. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Mahindra XUV700 full price list revealed, bookings start October 7

Updated: 30 Sep 2021, 01:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra XUV700 top-end is priced under 20 lakh (ex showroom) but optional packs at additional cost drives the final price higher.

Mahindra XUV700 is gearing up for an official launch in the Indian car market in the upcoming festive period and the company on Thursday confirmed that bookings for the SUV will start from October 7 and revealed the full price list. The company also announced that there will be two optional packs available on the XUV700.

The Luxury pack available on the AX7 will cost an additional 1.8 lakh while the AWD on the AX7 diesel automatic will cost an additional 1.3 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a mile-long list of features but not all of these come as standard. The XUV700 will be made available in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The vehicle will also come in both petrol and diesel engine options, five and seven-seat layouts and with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

(Also read: Full drive review of Mahindra XUV700)

XUV700 MX SeriesFuel Type5-Seater MT
MXPetrol 11.99 lakh (ex showroom)
 Diesel 12.49 lakh (ex showroom)

The AX3, AX5 and AX7 will come with the much touted AdrenoX which allows the vehicle to have cutting-edge tech0-based features like support for Amazon Alexa as well as 3D immersive sound system.

XUV700 AX Series (all prices are ex showroom)Fuel TypeMTAT
AX3 (Five seater)Petrol 13.99 lakh 15.59 lakh
 Diesel 14.59 lakh ** 16.19 lakh
AX5 (Five seater)Petrol 14.99 lakh ** 16.59 lakh
 Diesel 15.59 lakh ** 17.19 lakh **
AX7 (Seven seater)Petrol 17.59 lakh 19.19 lakh
 Diesel 18.19 lakh 19.79 lakh
   ** Available with seven-seat layout at 60,000 extra

Mahindra has confirmed that XUV700 will be available for preview for customers at dealerships from Friday while test drives in phase one will start from Saturday while phase two drives will start October 7. Another key thing to note is that the above pricing is for the first 25,000 reservations and that deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.

Mahindra XUV700 variant wise features

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a host of features available across its different variants. The car also comes with some segment-leading and first for the automaker features. These include driver drowsiness alert, AdrenoX Connect with 70 connected functions, body integrated handlebar etc.

MX SeriesAdrenoX | AX3AdrenoX | AX5AdrenoX | AX7
8-inch infotainment displayOffered over MXOffered over AX3Offered over AX5
7-inch instrument cluster display Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch digital clusterSkyroofAdvanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Android AutoAmazon Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car PlayCurtain airbags Driver Drowsiness Alert
Smart door handlesAdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected featuresCornering lampsSmart Clean Zone
LED taillampLED DRL and front fog lampsLED clear-view headlamps6-Way power seat with memory, leatherette seat
Steering mounted switches6 Speakers and Sound StagingSequential turn indicatorsLeather sateering & gear lever
Power adjust ORVM with turn indicatorR17 steel wheels with coversR17 diamond cut alloy wheelsR18 diamond cut alloy wheels
Day night IRVM   
R17 steel wheels   

Mahindra XUV700 test drives

Mahindra XUV700 test drives will commence across various cities from October 2, 2021. The first phase of XUV700 test drives will begin from October 2, while the second phase will start from October 7 this year.

In the first phase, Mahindra XUV700 test drives will be available in cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Vadodara.

In the second phase, test drives of the SUV will be available in cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut, Nashik. The SUV will be available for test drives in other cities across the country phase by phase, starting from October 10.

PHASE I (2nd Oct 2021 onwards)PHASE II (7th Oct 2021 onwards)
 Delhi-NCR Jaipur
 Bangalore Surat
 Mumbai Patna
 Hyderabad Cochin
 Chennai Cuttack
 Ahmedabad Kanpur
 Pune Calicut
 Indore Nashik
 Lucknow 
 Coimbatore 
 Vadodara 
  • First Published Date : 30 Sep 2021, 12:17 PM IST
