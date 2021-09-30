Mahindra XUV700 full price list revealed, bookings start October 7

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a mile-long list of features but not all of these come as standard. The XUV700 will be made available in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The vehicle will also come in both petrol and diesel engine options, five and seven-seat layouts and with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

(Also read: Full drive review of Mahindra XUV700)

XUV700 MX Series Fuel Type 5-Seater MT MX Petrol ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex showroom) Diesel ₹ 12.49 lakh (ex showroom)

The AX3, AX5 and AX7 will come with the much touted AdrenoX which allows the vehicle to have cutting-edge tech0-based features like support for Amazon Alexa as well as 3D immersive sound system.

XUV700 AX Series (all prices are ex showroom) Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 14.59 lakh ** ₹ 16.19 lakh AX5 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 14.99 lakh ** ₹ 16.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 15.59 lakh ** ₹ 17.19 lakh ** AX7 (Seven seater) Petrol ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 19.19 lakh Diesel ₹ 18.19 lakh ₹ 19.79 lakh ** Available with seven-seat layout at ₹ 60,000 extra

Mahindra has confirmed that XUV700 will be available for preview for customers at dealerships from Friday while test drives in phase one will start from Saturday while phase two drives will start October 7. Another key thing to note is that the above pricing is for the first 25,000 reservations and that deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.

Mahindra XUV700 variant wise features

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a host of features available across its different variants. The car also comes with some segment-leading and first for the automaker features. These include driver drowsiness alert, AdrenoX Connect with 70 connected functions, body integrated handlebar etc.

MX Series AdrenoX | AX3 AdrenoX | AX5 AdrenoX | AX7 8-inch infotainment display Offered over MX Offered over AX3 Offered over AX5 7-inch instrument cluster display Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch digital cluster Skyroof Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Android Auto Amazon Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play Curtain airbags Driver Drowsiness Alert Smart door handles AdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected features Cornering lamps Smart Clean Zone LED taillamp LED DRL and front fog lamps LED clear-view headlamps 6-Way power seat with memory, leatherette seat Steering mounted switches 6 Speakers and Sound Staging Sequential turn indicators Leather sateering & gear lever Power adjust ORVM with turn indicator R17 steel wheels with covers R17 diamond cut alloy wheels R18 diamond cut alloy wheels Day night IRVM R17 steel wheels

Mahindra XUV700 test drives

Mahindra XUV700 test drives will commence across various cities from October 2, 2021. The first phase of XUV700 test drives will begin from October 2, while the second phase will start from October 7 this year.

In the first phase, Mahindra XUV700 test drives will be available in cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Vadodara.

In the second phase, test drives of the SUV will be available in cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut, Nashik. The SUV will be available for test drives in other cities across the country phase by phase, starting from October 10.

PHASE I (2nd Oct 2021 onwards) PHASE II (7th Oct 2021 onwards) Delhi-NCR Jaipur Bangalore Surat Mumbai Patna Hyderabad Cochin Chennai Cuttack Ahmedabad Kanpur Pune Calicut Indore Nashik Lucknow Coimbatore Vadodara