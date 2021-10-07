Mahindra opens bookings for XUV700 SUV. Details here

Mahindra opens bookings for XUV700 SUV. Details here2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 01:54 PM IST
Bookings for Mahindra XUV700 can be made online or visiting dealerships.
- The second phase of test drives for prospective customers of XUV700 will commence from today.
- Mahindra XUV700 will be made available in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7.
Mahindra has opened bookings for the XUV700 SUV today ahead of its launch in the Indian car market in the upcoming festive period. The company recently revealed the full price list of the SUV with prices of top-end variants included. Mahindra also announced addition of two new two top-end Luxury AX7 diesel variants on Tuesday.
(Update: Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes)
Notably, the pricing announced for the XUV700 variants will be applicable to the first 25,000 reservations. Another thing to note is that deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants. Below is the full price list of Mahindra XUV700.
These two optional packs on AX7 trim of the SUV are the Luxury pack with an additional cost of Rs1.8 lakh while the AWD on the AX7 diesel automatic will cost an additional ₹1.3 lakh. Over the standard AX7 features, the Luxury pack includes features such as Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, Driver Knee Airbag, Passive Keyless Entry, Continuous Digital Video Recording and Wireless Charging.
(Also read | Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Creta: Price comparison)
Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV has been made available in both petrol and diesel engine options, with five- and seven-seat layouts as well as with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.
The test drives for XUV700 for prospective customers were commenced from in the first phase from October 2 in various cities. The second phase of test drives will start from today, October 7.
The test drives began in cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Vadodara in the first phase. In the second phase, test drives will start in Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut, and Nashik.
The SUV will be available for test drives in other cities across the country phase by phase, starting from October 10.