Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it

Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 05:07 PM IST
Mahindra XUV700 A7 comes available in both manual and automatic gearbox options.
Mahindra on Tuesday has announced the introduction of two new variants of the XUV700 SUV that was launched a few weeks back. The new variants come in form of A7 trim options with a manual gearbox and automatic transmission clubbed with AWD.
Mahindra claimed in a statement that it has received a positive response for the new variants immediately after introduction.
Bookings for the new variants will be open from October 7, 10 am onwards.