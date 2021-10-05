Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it

Mahindra on Tuesday has announced the introduction of two new variants of the XUV700 SUV that was launched a few weeks back. The new variants come in form of A7 trim options with a manual gearbox and automatic transmission clubbed with AWD.

Mahindra claimed in a statement that it has received a positive response for the new variants immediately after introduction.

Bookings for the new variants will be open from October 7, 10 am onwards.