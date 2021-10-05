Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it
Mahindra XUV700 comes with a completely new brand logo.
Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 05:07 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra XUV700 A7 comes available in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Mahindra on Tuesday has announced the introduction of two new variants of the XUV700 SUV that was launched a few weeks back. The new variants come in form of A7 trim options with a manual gearbox and automatic transmission clubbed with AWD.

Mahindra claimed in a statement that it has received a positive response for the new variants immediately after introduction.

Bookings for the new variants will be open from October 7, 10 am onwards.

  • First Published Date : 05 Oct 2021, 05:07 PM IST
