Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings on Day 1, prices now revised. Check here

The trims under the AX variants too now have revised pricings. The five-seater AX3 in petrol and with manual transmission is now at ₹14.49 lakh* instead of ₹13.99 lakh* while the automatic transmission option of this variant is priced at 15.59 lakh*.

Mahindra XUV700 full revised price list:

Fuel Type Transmission Price (INR, in lakh, ex showroom) MX Series Petrol MT 12.49 AT 12.99 AX3 (Five-seater) Petrol MT 14.49 Diesel MT 14.99 Petrol AT 15.99 Diesel AT 16.69 AX5 (Five-seater) Petrol MT 15.49 Diesel MT 16.09 Petrol AT 17.09 Diesel AT 17.69 AX7 (Seven-seater) Petrol MT 17.99 Diesel AT 18.59 Diesel + AWD MT N/A Diesel + AWD AT 21.49 AX7 Luxury (Seven-seater) Petrol MT N/A Diesel AT 21.29 Diesel + AWD MT 20.29 Diesel + AWD AT 22.99

Customers can book the Mahindra XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at the current price point which is applicable only for the next 25000 bookings, the company has said in a statement on Thursday. Also what to be noted is that the deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.

*All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.