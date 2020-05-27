Mercedes Benz launches two AMG models in India - Highlights

Mercedes-Benz races in two AMG models in the country and has its sights set on building on its position of strength in the luxury car market. Catch the highlights from the launch event here.
Mercedes-Benz India has driven in AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R in the country. The two performance-oriented models are a sign of strong intent from the German luxury car maker about the importance it attaches to the Indian market, even under current times of Covid-19-related challenges. Below are the highlights from the event.
27 May 2020, 12:35:39 PM IST
How much to own one?
AMG GT R has been priced at ₹2.48 crore (ex showrrom, India, except Kerala)
27 May 2020, 12:29:48 PM IST
Inside the AMG GT R
The AMG GT R cabin ismore of a cockpit that has been designed for control and abilities on the race track.
27 May 2020, 12:25:17 PM IST
Taking the covers off of a race beast
Concept of AMG GT R has been taken from GT 3.
It has a top speed of 318 kmph and touches 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.
27 May 2020, 12:20:40 PM IST
Going the digital way...
Mercedes says it continues to strengthen its online sales platforms. Video consultations and online concierge facility is now availabe.
27 May 2020, 12:16:56 PM IST
How much does it cost?
AMG C 63 Coupe from Mercedes India is priced at ₹1.33 crore (ex showroom, India, except Kerala)
27 May 2020, 12:15:56 PM IST
Driving an AMG C 63 Coupe
There are multiple drive modes available while feature list includes
The car is offered in seven colour options and in four trims.
27 May 2020, 12:10:29 PM IST
The prowess of AMG C 63 Coupe
Mercedes says the AMG C 63 Coupe is built for speed but meant for emotions. That emotion is defined by how the car looks. A glossy black front bumper, extreme air vents and sculpted bonnet.
The car has a top speed of 250 kmph and goes to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.
27 May 2020, 12:08:48 PM IST
Mercedes launch event gets underway
Martin Schwenk says Mercedes remains committed to driving in new models in the country.
27 May 2020, 11:43:19 AM IST
Who is buying luxury car anyway?
Mercedes has sought to overcome the challenges posed by present times by introducing 'Wishbox 2.0'. The company promises to offer attractive financial offers to ensure that a prospective customer does not have to put off his plans of purchasing his or her dream car. (Read more about it here)
27 May 2020, 11:38:54 AM IST
Tune in today for an exclusive interview with Mercedes' Martin Schwenk
27 May 2020, 11:35:33 AM IST
Resuming work
Mercedes had announced earlier this month that operations at its Chakan plant near Pune have resumed after temporary suspension owing to the national lockdown. (Read full report here)
27 May 2020, 11:31:03 AM IST
Built for speed
Built for the racetrack, the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R aim to bolster Mercedes' presence in the performance segment.
27 May 2020, 11:31:03 AM IST
Promise of 'A Car a Month'
Mercedes-Benz began 2020 on a strong note and promised to launch a new product every month in the country. The company had already made its intentions clear by launching the new V-Class, followed by several others.
At Auto Expo 2020, the company took the covers off of AMG GT 63S 4 Door Coupe, new A-Class limousine, new GLA and V-Class Marco Polo edition.