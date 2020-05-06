Mercedes Benz announced on Wednesday that it has resumed operations in the country after taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all its employees. Work had been temporarily suspended after India was put under a lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

(Also read: Mercedes-maker Daimler says shift to EVs non-negotiable despite coronavirus)

While the lockdown remains in place, some relaxations have been given in the third phase which is in effect till May 17. Mercedes has therefore said that production has been resumed in a graded manner with directives of the Maharashtra state government. The luxury car maker's main production facility is in Chakan near Pune.

(Also read: Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune)

Mercedes has said that for now, only essential staff at the production facility has returned and are required to main social distancing protocols. Safety and sanitization programs have also been carried out. Employees who are not compulsorily required to be present here will continue to work from home, the German car maker informed. The company's leadership team is monitoring the situation and a gradual ramp-up in operations can be expected in the upcoming weeks.

As per guidelines from the government, operations have also resumed at select Mercedes Benz dealerships in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Mercedes had launched 'Merc From Home' program recently which is aimed at bolstering online sales platforms. This program officially kickstarted from May 4 and makes use of online tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services. (Full report here)