Land Rover Range Rover SV top trim can be customised in 1.6 million ways

Besides ceramic, the Range Rover SV will also offer the choice to upgrade the cabin with wood veneers, including optional mosaic marquetry on the centre console. It features hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut pieces, the smallest of which measures just 6mm by 8mm.

The Range Rover SV will also offer a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. The carmaker says the leather is softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel.

The new Range Rover SV will also come with optional triple-finish 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels. Depending on powertrain and design theme, the wheels of the Range Rover SV can be customised in 13 different ways.

The exterior colour of the Range Rover SV can be customised using 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette. Owners can also choose a contrasting roof colour for the dual-tone look.

The new Range Rover will be available with a range of six and eight-cylinder power units. The output ranges between 360 hp and 530 hp while the torque output ranges between 500 Nm and a staggering 750 Nm.