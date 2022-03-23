HT Auto
Land Rover introduces Defender Rally Special to celebrate 60 years of James Bond

The Land Rover Defender 90 rally car gets power from a P300 all-aluminium Ingenium engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 01:22 PM
British luxury carmaker Land Rover has launched a special edition of its iconic SUV Defender to celebrate 60 years of famous British spy character James Bond. Christened as Land Rover Defender Rally Special, the special edition of the luxury SUV is a rally-prepared Defender 90, claims the automaker.

It comes wearing special livery to celebrate 60 years of the James Bond film franchise.

(Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates 55 years of AMG, gets special treatment)

Land Rover has also roped in three-time British rally champion and stunt driver Mark Higgins to drive the SUV. Higgins worked as a stunt driver in multiple Bond movies such as Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

Speaking about the design, the special edition of the Land Rover Defender 90 SUV cones with a black bod that has names of all the James Bond films in gold on the hood and at the back. The roof and side profiles of the SUV gets a large gold 60 lettering with the classic 007 logos incorporated into the design.

The special edition model of the Land Rover Defender 90 rally car gets power from a P300 all-aluminium Ingenium engine capable of churning out 296 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque output. To make it worthy of the rally, Land Rover has modified the engine with improved cooling for both engine and transmission. It gets a sports exhaust, a full roll cage and a spoiler on the back of the roof as well.

Land Rover has updated its suspension setup as well. The Upgraded suspension comes with modified subframes and new springs. The Defender 90 runs on strengthened 18-inch wheels from Bowler wrapped with all-terrain tyres.

This is not the first time Land Rover launched a special edition car to celebrate its association with James Bond movies. Last year, the British car marquee, owned by Tata Motors launched a Defender V8 Bond Edition to coincide with the release of No Time to Die. The special edition SUV featured an all-black exterior with matching 22-inch wheels. Also, it had 007 logos on the badging, puddle lamps and an infotainment splash screen.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 01:22 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender James Bond luxury SUV luxury car
