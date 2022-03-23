Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates 55 years of AMG, gets special treatment

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 is available in AMG Night Package and Night Package II, ensuring the car looks more menacing and bold with darker themes.

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the G63 Edition 55 SUV to celebrate 55 years of the German luxury carmaker's high-performance division AMG. The Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes with a host of special treatment that makes it stand apart in the lineup. The special edition luxury SUV will be available in the European market, with order books open from now through October this year.

Speaking about the design, the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes with the signature styling language of the famous G-wagon. However, there are some distinctive styling elements as well. It comes available in Obsidian Black Metallic or G Manufaktur Opalite White colour options.

The SUV gets a body decal positioned on the lower part of the doors with an AMG emblem. The automaker is also offering AMG Night Package and Night Package II, which ensures the car look more menacing and bold with darker themes. The fuel cap of this special edition SUV gets a chrome accent and has AMG branding as well. It runs on 22-inch forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and a Matt Tantakum Grey finish.

Not only exterior but inside the cabin as well, it has received a host of special treatments. The cabin comes wearing a black and red colour combo. Seats get dual-tone Nappa leather in the same shades. The steering wheel sports Mercedes' Dinamica microfibre material, while the centre spoke has 55 AMG badging. It also comes with AMG0branded floor mats in a black shade with red contrasting stitching. Thee are stainless steel tread plates with red illumination.

For power source, the SUV gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine churns out 577 hp of power and 850 Nm of massive torque output. The powertrain and its specification remain unchanged irrespective of the packages being used.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on more G-Class variants, which are expected to hit the market sometime soon. The automaker is working on more rugged variants of the iconic SUV's latest iteration. Also, the carmaker is working on a refreshed updated G63 as well.

