HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg G63 Edition 55 Celebrates 55 Years Of Amg, Gets Special Treatment

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates 55 years of AMG, gets special treatment

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 is available in AMG Night Package and Night Package II, ensuring the car looks more menacing and bold with darker themes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 12:28 PM
Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes available in two different exterior colour options.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes available in two different exterior colour options.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes available in two different exterior colour options.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes available in two different exterior colour options.

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the G63 Edition 55 SUV to celebrate 55 years of the German luxury carmaker's high-performance division AMG. The Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes with a host of special treatment that makes it stand apart in the lineup. The special edition luxury SUV will be available in the European market, with order books open from now through October this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.62 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Mercedes to take legal responsibility for autonomous tech crashes)

Speaking about the design, the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 comes with the signature styling language of the famous G-wagon. However, there are some distinctive styling elements as well. It comes available in Obsidian Black Metallic or G Manufaktur Opalite White colour options.

The SUV gets a body decal positioned on the lower part of the doors with an AMG emblem. The automaker is also offering AMG Night Package and Night Package II, which ensures the car look more menacing and bold with darker themes. The fuel cap of this special edition SUV gets a chrome accent and has AMG branding as well. It runs on 22-inch forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and a Matt Tantakum Grey finish.

Not only exterior but inside the cabin as well, it has received a host of special treatments. The cabin comes wearing a black and red colour combo. Seats get dual-tone Nappa leather in the same shades. The steering wheel sports Mercedes' Dinamica microfibre material, while the centre spoke has 55 AMG badging. It also comes with AMG0branded floor mats in a black shade with red contrasting stitching. Thee are stainless steel tread plates with red illumination.

For power source, the SUV gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine churns out 577 hp of power and 850 Nm of massive torque output. The powertrain and its specification remain unchanged irrespective of the packages being used.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on more G-Class variants, which are expected to hit the market sometime soon. The automaker is working on more rugged variants of the iconic SUV's latest iteration. Also, the carmaker is working on a refreshed updated G63 as well.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG Mercedes AMG G63 luxury car luxury SUV high performance car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
iVOOMi Energy launches two Made-in-India electric scooter models
iVOOMi Energy launches two Made-in-India electric scooter models
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives
Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city