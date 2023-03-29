HT Auto
Lamborghini Revuelto leaked hours before official debut, replaces Aventador

Ahead of its official debut later today, images of the Lamborghini Revuelto have made their way online, which is the Italian automaker’s new flagship supercar. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the official replacement for the iconic Aventador and has so far been known by its codename LB744. The new Revuelto begins a new era for the automaker with power coming from a hybrid powertrain on the supercar.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 17:00 PM
The Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the automaker's new flagship with an electrified V12 powertrain
The new Lamborghini Revuelto takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 with the sharp styling evident. The LED DRLs are now a distinct character of the Lamborghini models and the theme continues with the LED taillights as well. The Revuelto retain the scissor doors from the Aventador, another trademark of the Lamborghini flagship models.

The Lamborghini Revuelto makes about 1,000 PS (986 bhp) from its 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 2 electric motors
Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto will be the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp (814 PS) at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with two electric motors that push the combined power output to 1,000 PS (986 bhp). The Revuelto will be built on an all-carbon monocoque chassis and will be the first supercar to get a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure including the front-impact structures made from forged carbon.

The Lamborghini Revuelto will be big on tech with a feature-rich cabin
The carbon monofuselage is said to be 10 per cent lighter than the Aventador’s chassis. Meanwhile, the front frame is lighter by 20 per cent, while the torsional stiffness is up by 25 per cent over the predecessor. More details on the Aventador successor will be revealed later today. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

Source: Autopareri.com

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini Lamborghini Avendator Lamborghini Aventador replacement Lamborghini new supercar
