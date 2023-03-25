Get ready! Lamborghini's first V12 HPEV super sports car is on its way

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 25, 2023

Lamborghini is all set to introduce its first V12 hybrid super sports car soon

Currently, this upcoming car has a project name LB744

The car comes with 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 mid-engine and three electric motors

One of the electric motors is into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

The car will introduce electric torque vectoring for the first time in the brand's history

This feature increases the car’s ability in narrow cornering and its stability in high-speed cornering

The car's chassis is an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber structure that makes it compact 

Lamborghini has redesigned the braking system and brake cooling system

The model also boasts an efficient aerodynamics
Know more about this upcoming car
Click Here