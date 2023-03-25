Get ready! Lamborghini's first V12 HPEV super sports car is on its way

Lamborghini is all set to introduce its first V12 hybrid super sports car soon
Currently, this upcoming car has a project name LB744
The car comes with 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 mid-engine and three electric motors
One of the electric motors is into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission
The car will introduce electric torque vectoring for the first time in the brand's history
This feature increases the car’s ability in narrow cornering and its stability in high-speed cornering
The car's chassis is an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber structure that makes it compact
Lamborghini has redesigned the braking system and brake cooling system
The model also boasts an efficient aerodynamics