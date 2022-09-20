HT Auto
Lamborghini LMDh racer looks insane in teaser, gets twin-turbo V8 hybrid system

Lamborghini LMDh racer will commence its competition journey in 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 11:18 AM
Lamborghini LMDh racer.
Lamborghini LMDh racer has been teased in a new video giving us a sneak peek of what the race car is going to look like. Also, it has been revealed that the LMDh race car will come with a hybrid assisted twin-turbo V8 engine onboard. It will compete in the hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This is going to be the first racing engine from Lamborghini with its complete development from the brand's Squadra Corse competition wing.

(Also Read: Porsche LMDh prototype enters active testing)

The hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V8 powertrain will surely bring out a power output of 671 PS. The car will have a Bosch motor generator unit and a Williams-sourced advanced engineering battery pack. The transmission duty will be done by an Xtrac-sourced seven-speed P1359 gearbox.

LMDH racers have a required weight of 1,030 kilograms without fuel or the driver. They are mandated to have a maximum length of 5.1 meters and a width of 2.0 meters. The vehicles are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 340 kmph.

According to the LMDh rules, manufacturers have to select a chassis supplier, and for Lamborghini, the chassis will be supplied by Ligier. The car comes with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights and razor-edged sharp detailing, which has been influenced by the Lamborghini road-legal hypercars.

Speaking about its racing journey, the Lamborghini LMDh race car will commence racing in 2024. This means it will miss the first year of the competition in this category, as the racing for the machines will kick start at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2023.

The Lamborghini LMDC race car will come competing with rivals such as Acura AR24e, Alpine, BMW M Hybrid V8, Cadillac GTP Hypercar, and Porsche 963. Ferrari is working on an entry in the separate Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini motorsport race car car racing
